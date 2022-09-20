Marva Hicks, Actress in Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ and ‘Motown,’ Dies at 66

Marva Hicks, a singer and actress known for Broadway roles in The Lion King and Motown: The Musical and for television credits that included Star Trek: Voyager, has died. She was 66.

Hicks passed away Friday in New York City, her representative Tanya Young Williams confirmed in a statement. Her cause of death was not shared.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remain marvelous in our hearts forever,” her husband, Akwasi Taha, and family said in a statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter. “The love she had for her husband, family, friends and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers.”

Originally from Petersburg, Virginia, Hicks graduated from Howard University and went on to enjoy a career that spanned four decades.

She got her start in music and released her self-titled debut album in 1991 featuring the single “Never Been in Love Before.” Hicks would go on to perform duets with both Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder while touring worldwide.

As a theatrical performer, her Broadway credits included Motown: The Musical, The Lion King, Caroline or Change and Lena Horne, The Lady at Her Music. She is a three-time Helen Hayes Award winner for her stage work and earlier this year performed in the Alliance Theatre production of Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous.

Hicks’ TV work included recurring as T’Pel on Star Trek: Voyager and appearing in four episodes of both Mad About You and Sister, Sister. Other TV credits included appearances on House of Cards, Daredevil, Search Party, The Blacklist and Madam Secretary.

She is survived by her husband and other family members.