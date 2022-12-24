Maxi Jazz, Lead Singer for British Band Faithless, Dies at 65

Maxi Jazz, a DJ and the lead singer for the electronic British band Faithless, has died. He was 65.

Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died Friday, the band said in a Facebook post Saturday. In a tweet, his Faithless bandmate Sister Bliss said Jazz died “peacefully in his sleep.” A cause of death was not revealed.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways,” read the Facebook post, which was signed by Bliss and their bandmate, Rollo Armstrong. “He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.”

Their statement went on to call him “a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

Faithless was known for such songs as 1995’s “Insomnia” and 2001’s “We Come 1.” Jazz fronted the group from 1995 until 2011, when it broke up, and again from 2015-16. He then went on to form his own group, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.

Jazz, who was born June 14, 1957, in London. He got his start as a DJ in British pirate radio and as founder of The Soul Food Café System.

He went on to form Faithless with Armstrong, Bliss and Jamie Cotto.