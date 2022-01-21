Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ ‘Fight Club’ Actor, Dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the rock star behind the monster-selling Bat Out of Hell trilogy of albums who was famed for his booming voice and theatrical stage presence and also made memorable appearances in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club, has died. He was 74.

The singer died Thursday night with his wife Deborah at his side, his agent Michael Greene confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement said. “From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”

The statement added that his daughters Pearl and Amanda were able to spend time with their father before his death. No cause of death was revealed.

A larger-than-life character, who achieved success on Broadway as well as television and movies, Meat Loaf rose to global fame with his debut solo album, 1977’s Bat Out of Hell, that went on to sell north of 14 million copies in the U.S. alone and became one of the biggest-selling albums of all time. The later entries in the trilogy, composed by the late Jim Steinman, would also go on to sell millions.

He was born Marvin Lee Aday on Sept. 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Orvis, a former police officer, and Wilma, a school teacher. “Meat” was a nickname his father gave him, the singer told Oprah Winfrey in 2016, explaining that he was “born bright red” and looked like “nine and a half pounds of ground chuck.” The young Meat Loaf’s home life was disruptive, due to his father’s alcoholism and he spent some time living with his grandmother.

He left Texas for Los Angeles in 1967 to pursue a music career. His first band, Meat Loaf Soul, had a number of name changes including Popcorn Blizzard and Floating Circus and toured with acts such as the Who and the Grateful Dead, but only achieved fringe success. Working odd jobs, a chance encounter would lead to an audition for the L.A. production of the musical Hair.

More to come…