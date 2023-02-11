Meek Mill at Pre-Super Bowl Concert: “One Time For the Eagles — I Think We’re Taking the Super Bowl”

At a pre-Super Bowl concert on Friday, Meek Mill — a proud Philadelphia native — wanted to spot who in the audience was rooting for the opposing team ahead of the big game.

“Any Chief fans in the building tonight?” he asked the crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, getting some roars but not many.

“We need to spot out the opps tonight — so we know who we need to finish before this weekend is over,” he continued. “Shout out to all the Chief fans in the building but we’re going to take this thing the whole way.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper went on to ignite the stage with his hits “Ima Boss,” “Going Bad” and “Dreams and Nightmares.” His Friday afternoon appearance was part of the Legends Party, hosted by the athlete-owned apparel brand Legends.

Migos rapper Quavo — a co-owner of the apparel company — will host another Legends Party on Saturday with DJ Durel. Other co-owners of Legends, which was founded in 2018 and is based in Los Angeles, include Willie McGinest, Baker Mayfield, Matt Barnes, Marcus and Markieff Morris, Steve Nash, Larry Nance Jr. and more.

On Sunday at the State Farm Arena, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018. Rihanna will headline the halftime show, while Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph — who is also proudly cheering on the Eagles — will perform during the pre-game festivities.

“If you’re rocking with the Eagles, make some noise one time,” Meek Mill said. “We’re on the Philly vibe. C’mon, let’s do it! One time for the Eagles — I think we’re taking the Super Bowl.”