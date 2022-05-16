Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Booty-Baring Performance at Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion made her Billboard Music Awards performance debut with a suggestive performance at the 2022 show.

Wearing a cutout black bodysuit, including a thong back, the rapper performed a medley of “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.”

She started the performance standing in front of a vertical white light. As she descended the onstage stairs, pyrotechnics went off behind her, and the crowd cheered at the more suggestive lyrics in the track.

Mary J. Blige and Doja Cat could also be seen bopping and, in Doja’s case, singing along in the audience.

When the song switched to “Sweetest Pie,” the lighting changed to a pink and purple hue as Megan was joined by black-clad dancers.

That performance also included some firework-like pyro.

During the second track, Megan also repeatedly turned around to show off her barely covered backside, which elicited at least one surprised look from the audience.

Earlier, Megan won top rap female artist, where she saluted her fellow nominees and said after “working hard all year and for a long time,” it was “nice to be appreciated, recognized and celebrated” by her peers and supporters.

Megan revealed on her Instagram account that all of her outfits for Sunday night’s show, including the racy performance ensemble, were custom Mugler.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show also streamed live on Peacock.

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.

THR has reached out to MRC and NBC for comment.

Watch Megan’s performance below.