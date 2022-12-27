Mel C Drops Out of New Year’s Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over “Communities I Support”

Spice Girls performer Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, announced that she will no longer participate in a planned New Year’s Eve show in Poland.

Chisholm, who has also been known as “Sporty Spice” since her early days with the popular British singing group, posted about her change of plans in a tweet Monday. Although the message did not specify an exact reason why she dropped out of the show, the announcement led numerous individuals to praise her as an ally of the LGBTQ community.

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” she wrote. “I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023.”

This show, organized by Polish state broadcaster TVP, is still set to take place as planned. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a representative for Chisholm for further comment.

The predominantly Catholic nation has received media attention in recent years over its establishment of so-called “LGBT-free zones” that seek to limit personal freedoms.

Chisholm, 48, has been known for charitable work throughout her career. In August 2021, the musician received the Celebrity Ally prize at the British LGBT Awards for her support of the community.

Best known in the U.S. for singing on Spice Girls hits including “Wannabe,” Chisholm’s latest solo album, Melanie C, was released in 2020. Her memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl, was published in September.