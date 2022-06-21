Michael Bolton to Perform at Daytime Emmys (Exclusive)

Michael Bolton will take the stage at the Daytime Emmys.

The Grammy winner will sing his new song, “Beautiful World,” during Friday’s ceremony. He also will perform during the In Memoriam segment.

Bolton has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour. He also is passionate about humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities, advocating on behalf of women and children at risk for more than 25 years.

Bolton has won two Grammys for best pop male vocal performance (out of four nominations) and six American Music Awards, along with earning three Emmy nominations and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmys will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner and will air live from 9-11 p.m. ET on Friday (delayed PT) on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Daytime Emmy Awards honor programming in several categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out the Creative Art and Lifestyle Emmy Awards last week. A list of those winners can be found here.