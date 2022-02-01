Mickey Guyton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Mickey Guyton is set to sing the National Anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, it was announced Tuesday.

The NFL also announced that Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful” while Mary Mary, accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In 2021, Guyton became the first Black artist nominated for best country album and she was also nominated for best country song and solo performance, becoming the first Black woman to be nominated in the latter category the year prior. Aiko’s album Chilombo was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year at the 2021 Grammys.

And actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” in sign language. Meanwhile, musician and producer Zedd will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.

During the National Anthem, in honor of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary, it will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi stadium.

It was previously announced that the Super Bowl halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13. The big game is set to air on NBC and Telemundo and stream live on Peacock.