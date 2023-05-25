Miley Cyrus Clarifies Her Stance on Not Wanting to Tour: “It Isn’t What’s Best for Me Right Now”

Miley Cyrus is clarifying her reason for not having a “desire” to go on extended headlining tours anymore.

The “Flowers” singer took to Instagram Wednesday to express her love and appreciation for fans, but also to detail how difficult touring can actually be.

“For clarity I feel connected to by fans NOW more than ever,” she wrote. “When I win, WE win. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”

She continued, “Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.”

Her response comes after comments she made during an interview with British Vogue, where she said she’s not sure if she can see herself doing tours in the foreseeable future. This left many fans confused, especially those who were anticipating Cyrus to go on tour after releasing her latest studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, in March.

“It’s been a minute,” she said in the interview for the magazine’s cover story. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” … leaving the answer to that question up in the air.

The Grammy-nominated singer went on to explain on Instagram that the logistics that go into touring don’t fit into her lifestyle at the moment. “These looks I’ve been turnin don’t travel well,” she detailed. “The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW.”

But Cyrus reminded fans that her mind can always change down the road. “If you’re been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too,” she said. “Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”