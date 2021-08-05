Miley Cyrus Offers to Help Educate DaBaby Amid Backlash Over Rapper’s Homophobic Remarks

- Share this article on Facebook
On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to offer guidance to DaBaby, after the rapper apologized for homophobic comments made during his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.
Identifying herself as a “proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Cyrus wrote that “it’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”
“There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!” the musician continued. “Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”
In the caption of the photo, Cyrus addressed DaBaby directly, asking the rapper to check his DMs. She added that she “would love to talk and see how [they] can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future.”
The former Hannah Montana star also cited Greater Than Aids as a resource for education.
At the recent Miami music festival, DaBaby asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.”
Despite DaBaby’s attempt to apologize via Instagram on two separate occasions, the rapper has since been dropped from several music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, Austin City Limits Music Festival and iHeart Radio Music Festival.
In his second post, DaBaby wrote that “social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.”
He continued, “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.”
Fellow musicians such as Questlove, Madonna, Elton John and Dua Lipa — whom DaBaby collaborated with on her “Levitating” remix — have since denounced the rapper’s comments, as well.
