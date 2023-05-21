Miley Cyrus Has No Desire to Tour Again, Says Singing for Thousands “Isn’t Really the Thing That I Love”

Fans hoping to see Miley Cyrus on tour following the release of her latest album Endless Summer Vacation shouldn’t get their hopes up.

During an interview for British Vogue‘s latest cover story, the Grammy-nominated singer said she’s not sure if she can see herself doing tours anymore, at least not in the foreseeable future.

“It’s been a minute,” she said. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” … leaving the answer to that question up in the air.

Earlier in the interview, the “Flowers” singer explained that she prefers to perform for her friends and loves ones in her close circle rather than for an entire arena. “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

She added, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

For now, Cyrus said she’s focused on the present and that her life now is dedicated to her own happiness.

The Bangerz tour in 2014 was Cyrus’ last extended headlining tour, which included shows across North America, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand and Australia. Since, she has only gone on smaller tours, such as 2015’s Milky Milky Milk Tour, which only included eight performances, and 2022’s Attention Tour with only five shows, mostly at music festivals.

Her most recent studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, was released in March, with its previously released lead single “Flowers” becoming the singer’s first chart-topper in nearly a decade.