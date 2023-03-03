Miley Cyrus to Perform Songs From New Album on Disney+ Special ‘Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’

Miley Cyrus is returning to Disney: The pop star will debut the original special event Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) on Disney+ on March 10.

Cyrus announced Friday that she will executive produce the music special featuring performances of songs from her new album Endless Summer Vacation, to also be released March 10. Her eighth album will include collaborations with Sia and Brandi Carlile and includes the hit single “Flowers,” which is spending its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Flowers” broke several streaming records when it was released in January.

The 30-year-old former Hannah Montana star will also perform one of her classic hits and also share the stage with Rufus Wainwright during the special. Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will also include an interview with Cyrus shot at the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived; it’s also where the singer shot the music video for “Flowers.”

Cyrus starred on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. The Grammy-nominated performer has launched a number of pop hits, including “Wrecking Ball,” “We Don’t Stop,” “Party in the USA,” “Malibu,” “Midnight Sky,” “The Climb,” “7 Things” and “See You Again.”

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is produced by RadicalMedia, Cyrus, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records. Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter are directors and Marcell Révis is director of photography. The special will air at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.