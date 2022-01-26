Miley Cyrus to Perform at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler is bringing back his Janie’s Fund Grammy Awards Viewing Party, drafting Miley Cyrus to perform.

Presented by Live Nation, the event will take place April 3 at Hollywood Palladium, while the Grammys have shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The private event will feature a cocktail hour, seated dinner, live auction, viewing party of the 64th Grammys and an after-party at which Cyrus will take the stage. Sponsors include S. Pellegrino, Acqua Panna & Perrier; and Katana Safety.

Tyler said he’s looking forward to an incredible night and reuniting with longtime Janie’s Fund supporter Cyrus. “Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women,” he detailed. “I can’t think of another artist that better aligns with our mission.”

Janie’s Fund was created by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope, healing and resources to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Event chairs include Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, Hilary Roberts, Jason Wahler, Jim Carrey, John Paul and Eloise DeJoria, John Stamos, Kayte and Kelsey Grammer, Melissa Joan Hart, Michael Rapino, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sharon Stone, Shep Gordon, and Terry and Rebecca Crews.

More information about the event can be found here.