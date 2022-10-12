Harry Styles Leads Nominations for MTV EMAs

Harry Styles leads the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2022 with seven nods, including for best artist, best song and best video.



Taylor Swift follows closely behind with six nominations, including for best artist, best pop and the new category best longform video. Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each earned five noms.

MTV highlighted that there are 17 first-time nominees, including Chencho Corleone and Gayle and Stephen Sanchez, who got two each, as well as the likes of Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg.

The MTV EMAs will take place in Düsseldorf at PSD Bank Dome, marking the annual global music celebration’s sixth time in Germany. The show will air live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Paramount’s Pluto TV and Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13; it will also be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Nov. 14.

Fans are able to vote, starting today through Nov. 9, for the winners in 17 gender-neutral categories.

Below are the full nominations for the 2022 MTV EMAs.

BEST SONG:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles – As It Was

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ



BEST VIDEO:

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)



BEST ARTIST:

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift



BEST COLLABORATION:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito

Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto



BEST LIVE:

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd



BEST POP:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift



BEST NEW:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems



BEST K-POP:

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE



BEST LATIN:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira



BEST ELECTRONIC:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto



BEST HIP HOP:

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj



BEST ROCK:

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers



BEST ALTERNATIVE:

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD



BEST R&B:

Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA



BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)



VIDEO FOR GOOD:

Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – P*ssy

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)

Stromae – Fils de joie



BIGGEST FANS:

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift



BEST PUSH:

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE



BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox