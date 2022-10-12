Harry Styles Leads Nominations for MTV EMAs

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Harry Styles leads the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2022 with seven nods, including for best artist, best song and best video.
Taylor Swift follows closely behind with six nominations, including for best artist, best pop and the new category best longform video. Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each earned five noms.
MTV highlighted that there are 17 first-time nominees, including Chencho Corleone and Gayle and Stephen Sanchez, who got two each, as well as the likes of Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg.
Related Stories
The MTV EMAs will take place in Düsseldorf at PSD Bank Dome, marking the annual global music celebration’s sixth time in Germany. The show will air live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Paramount’s Pluto TV and Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13; it will also be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Nov. 14.
Fans are able to vote, starting today through Nov. 9, for the winners in 17 gender-neutral categories.
Below are the full nominations for the 2022 MTV EMAs.
BEST SONG:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
Harry Styles – As It Was
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ
BEST VIDEO:
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
BEST ARTIST:
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito
Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto
BEST LIVE:
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP:
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST NEW:
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP:
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
BEST LATIN:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP:
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
BEST ROCK:
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE:
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B:
Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
VIDEO FOR GOOD:
Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – P*ssy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)
Stromae – Fils de joie
BIGGEST FANS:
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH:
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day