Lizzo Appears to Reference Comedian Aries Spears’ Fat-Shaming Comments in VMAs Speech: “B****, I’m Winning”

Lizzo took home the Video for Good award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and used her time on stage to share a message to young voters in the audience and respond to comedian Aries Spears’ fat-shaming comments that recently went viral.

The singer-songwriter earned the prize for the music video for her single “About Damn Time,” besting fellow nominees Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Rina Sawayama and Stromae.

Presented Bebe Rexha introduced the category by saying that music “has always been the soundtrack to change. … The nominees push us to be better to ourselves and nicer to each other.”

“I don’t know what ‘music videos for good means,'” said Lizzo upon accepting the award. “But I do know what your vote means, and that’s a fucking lot. Your vote means everything to me.”

Lizzo quickly changed the direction of her speech to subtly deliver a voting rights message. “[Your vote] means everything to make a change in this country,” she added. “So, remember when you’re voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

“Now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press … ” Lizzo then added, to cheers from the audience, a likely reference to Spears’ comments. “I’m not gonna say nothing,” said Lizzo as she held up her trophy, noting she gets requests to “clap back” against haters. “Why don’t you clap back? Because bitch, I’m winning.”

Earlier in the show, Lizzo also performed “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved.”.