MTV Video Music Awards: Watch the Preshow Live Stream

The preshow is being hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, with Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy set to perform.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

MTV is handing out its 2022 Video Music Awards.

The trophies will be handed out Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The preshow is being hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, with Tate McRae serving as special celebrity correspondent and Murda Beatz as the Kraft Singles House DJ.

The performers will include Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy, while award also will be handed out during the preshow.

Watch a live stream of the preshow below, and keep up with the night’s winners here.

