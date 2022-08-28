MTV Video Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are being handed out Sunday night.
Heading into the show, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Jack Harlow lead the nominees with eight mentions each. The winners are voted on by fans.
Among the early winners were Taylor Swift, who won the VMA for best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” starring Sadie Sink, whom Swift thanked in her speech.
Lil Nas X and Harlow won best collaboration for “Industry Baby.” “And this one is for the champions,” Lil Nas X said onstage, quoting the song’s lyrics while accepting the award.
Harry Styles won album of the year for Harry’s House, accepting the VMA for album of the year at Madison Square Garden, where he was scheduled to perform that night. Lisa beat out the likes of BTS to take home the VMA for best K-pop.
Johnny Depp made a few brief appearances with his face digitally superimposed on top of the helmet of a floating astronaut (the VMA trophy, nicknamed “Moon Person,” is shaped like an astronaut). “I needed the work,” he joked.
Harlow opened the show with Fergie and a performance of “First Class” and “Glamorous,” followed by a performance from Lizzo. Other 2022 VMA performers include Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.
Instead of a traditional host, this year’s ceremony will feature three “emcees”: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. MTV said the trio will announce the show’s lineup of performers, presenters and winners while taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig.
Minaj also will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while Red Hot Chili Peppers will take home the Global Icon Award at the show, which is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Minaj and Chili Peppers also will perform at the show, along with a slew of other artists, including Kane Brown, who will make history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The list of 2022 MTV VMA nominations below will be updated as the winners are revealed. Refresh for the latest, and check out photos of the red carpet arrivals here.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BLACKPINK
BTS
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (WINNER)
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
BEST POP
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records (WINNER)
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
Itzy – “Loco”
Lisa – “Lalisa” (WINNER)
Seventeen – “Hot”
Stray Kids – “Maniac”
Twice – “The Feels”
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”
Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”
Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kane Brown – “Grand”
Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”
Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
ROSALÍA – “BIZCOCHITO”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records (WINNER)
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande – Fortnite
BLACKPINK The Virtual – PUBG Mobile (WINNER)
BTS – Minecraft/YouTube
Charli XCX – Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox
