MTV Video Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

Heading into the show, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Jack Harlow lead the nominees with eight mentions each. The winners are voted on by fans.

Among the early winners were Taylor Swift, who won the VMA for best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” starring Sadie Sink, whom Swift thanked in her speech.

Lil Nas X and Harlow won best collaboration for “Industry Baby.” “And this one is for the champions,” Lil Nas X said onstage, quoting the song’s lyrics while accepting the award.

Harry Styles won album of the year for Harry’s House, accepting the VMA for album of the year at Madison Square Garden, where he was scheduled to perform that night. Lisa beat out the likes of BTS to take home the VMA for best K-pop.

Johnny Depp made a few brief appearances with his face digitally superimposed on top of the helmet of a floating astronaut (the VMA trophy, nicknamed “Moon Person,” is shaped like an astronaut). “I needed the work,” he joked.

Harlow opened the show with Fergie and a performance of “First Class” and “Glamorous,” followed by a performance from Lizzo. Other 2022 VMA performers include Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

Instead of a traditional host, this year’s ceremony will feature three “emcees”: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. MTV said the trio will announce the show’s lineup of performers, presenters and winners while taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig.

Minaj also will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while Red Hot Chili Peppers will take home the Global Icon Award at the show, which is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Minaj and Chili Peppers also will perform at the show, along with a slew of other artists, including Kane Brown, who will make history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The list of 2022 MTV VMA nominations below will be updated as the winners are revealed. Refresh for the latest, and check out photos of the red carpet arrivals here.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (WINNER)

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records (WINNER)

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

BEST K-POP

BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Loco”

Lisa – “Lalisa” (WINNER)

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”

Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

ROSALÍA – “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records (WINNER)

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande – Fortnite

BLACKPINK The Virtual – PUBG Mobile (WINNER)

BTS – Minecraft/YouTube

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox