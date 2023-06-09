Young, Gifted and Fly: Music’s 18 and Under Club Is Exploding

In 2020, 18-year-old Billie Eilish’s alternative pop album that was created in her Los Angeles bedroom helped her become the youngest act to sweep the top four categories at the Grammys.

A year later, the pop-rock sound of Olivia Rodrigo made her a global superstar and the poster child for modern teen angst. That same year, fellow 17-year-old The Kid LAROI topped the charts with his Justin Bieber-assisted banger “Stay.” And in 2022, Yahritza Martínez, of the trio Yahritza y Su Esencia, was 14 when she wrote “Soy el Único,” which became a No. 1 Latin hit and reached No. 20 on the pop charts.

And let us not forget about the phenomenon of “Baby Shark.”

Young talent has always been a good investment for the music industry. It’s an area that Republic Records — home to Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — is focusing on with the launch of a children’s division. “When Republic was looking at what’s next, Kids & Family was the obvious next step,” says Bree Bowles, vp marketing and strategy at Republic, who leads the division. “Kids are definitely loyal fans.”

Republic Records Kids & Family will cater to audiences through age 12 and has partnerships with NBC Peacock and Nickelodeon that has landed them such acts as Erin & Aaron, Young Dylan star Dylan Gilmer, That Girl Lay Lay and the cast of The Loud House. It also is the official record label for the popular YouTube series MusicClubKids.

The label has even released a song by Qai Qai, based on the doll belonging to Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian. Qai Qai appears on the playful track “Biddy Bom” by Australian entertainer Sam Moran. “At Republic Kids, we don’t make kids’ music, we make great music. And that’s what we are very much looking to do across all of our projects,” explains Bowles.

Sony Music Nashville has had major success in country music with artists including Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Kane Brown, but the label is expanding outside of the country sound — and that’s because of teenage singer-songwriter Ben Goldsmith.

“He literally came in, 16 years old, playing like he played, singing like he sings, and singing the songs that he wrote or co-wrote, and I’m sitting here going, ‘This is impossible. This is crazy. This is virtuoso,’ ” says Randy Goodman, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Nashville. “I said, ‘Look, I’m going to pull an old-school move. You guys tell me how we sign this now. I don’t want you to leave.’ ”

The pop singer, now 17, is finishing high school and then plans to hit the road, where Goodman says he shines like a bright star.

“We look at Ben as a grand experiment but one that we are completely leaned into and committed to in that area of saying, ‘Nashville is a singer-songwriter community — let’s do something that’s singer-songwriter but that’s not necessarily of the country genre,’ ” he says.

Below, 2023’s age 18-or-under stars you’ll be hearing and talking about.

Sekou

Sekou Courtesy of Republic Records

Age 18

Genre Pop, R&B, soul

Influences Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Curtis Mayfield

How would you describe your sound? “Distinctive and particular.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Kendrick Lamar, as I’m inspired by his creativity in music and the culture that comes with it. Plus, I reckon we’d have a real good laugh on tour.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “To play to hundreds and thousands of people and become one of the biggest artists in the world, yet still taking it easy in a local pub.”

Sombr

Sombr Courtesy of Claire Marie Vogel

Age 17

Genre Indie rock

Influences Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Frank Ocean

How would you describe your sound? “Haunting, heartbreaking and ephemeral.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Billie Eilish, due to the fact that she is one of my favorite artists and I look up to her.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “At least three albums released, a Grammy win and collaborations with my influences.”

tana

Tana Courtesy of Cones

Age 16

Genre Rap

Influences Future, Young Thug, Kevin Parker

How would you describe your sound? “I’m always trying new things, so it’s hard to describe my sound in words. I just make whatever I’m feeling. One thing that stays the same is that I always want my listeners to get a dopamine rush when they hear my songs. I want my music to make you feel like you’re floating.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “I’d go on tour with either Future or Thugger fasho! They’re both GOATs who’ve been doing this for mad long, and I think I’d learn a lot from either of them. Also, their shows are crazy.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “Who knows? Even a year or two ago, I never would have guessed that I’d be doing what I’m doing now. I’m going to keep doing music and see where it takes me. I’m really just here for the journey. You’ve got to trust the process.”

Baby Fisher

Baby Fisher Courtesy of Jacquline Justice

Age 17

Genre Pop, rock, alternative

Influences The Doors, Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan

How would you describe your sound? “My sound feels like teen angst coupled with an unhealthy obsession of poetry and Bukowski, fueled by blues and new pop.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Billie Eilish. It feels like a perfect match. She’s a massive influence on me.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “Evolving — I don’t want to ever be strictly making one single thing and being a one-trick pony. I want to evolve and grow.”

Angelina Jordan

Angelina Jordan Courtesy of Brian Bowen Smith

Age 17

Genre Pop, soul

Influences Billie Holiday, Nancy Sinatra, Elvis Presley

How would you describe your sound? “R&B/soul meets pop. It’s like you close your eyes and there’s a time machine that takes you back to Old Hollywood days.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Beyoncé ­— she is such an icon and role model to me and other women. I always have this quote of hers in my mind: ‘Don’t try to lessen yourself for the world, let the world catch up to you.’ She not only inspires me with her incredible art but also for what she stands for.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “Creating albums and touring, where I will be able to inspire my fans with my sound and lyrics. The purpose of my music is to show that you are loved no matter what you are or where you’re from. All we need is peace and love, and why don’t we share that through our universal music language?”

Ramón Vega

Ramón Vega Courtesy of Ferrer-Bermúdez

Age 17

Genre Latin pop

Influences Bad Bunny, Drake, Rels B, Mora

How would you describe your sound? “I would describe my sound as one that everyone wants to hear. I love my music, and I feel that it reflects who I am. I bring a fresh and elegant sound with honest lyrics that tell parts of my life.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Christian Nodal, because I admire him a lot and we recently recorded music together. We are compas [brothers in spirit]. It would be an honor to accompany him onstage.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “With God’s blessing, fulfilling the dreams I have now. I want to know the world and all my fans that exist in it. I love art. I am a very visual person — cinema, fashion, dance and painting attract my attention — and I dream of developing myself in these areas in the coming years.”

Prentiss

Prentiss Courtesy of Carson Krank

Age 16

Genre Alternative

Influences Sturgill Simpson, B.B. King, Jean Dawson

How would you describe your sound? “Alternative pop with blues influence.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “My dream tour would be with Post Malone because I’ve always enjoyed his music. I love to play different types of music, and his fans are open to a wide variety of sounds.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “Hopefully somewhere remote writing for myself or others. I’d love to keep touring and write music on my off days. I’ll probably get into farming as well.”

Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler Courtesy of Chris Allmeid

Age 17

Genre Rap

Influences Kodak Black, Drake, Lil Baby

How would you describe your sound? “Groovy, smooth, player.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Kodak Black, because he’s the Florida legend.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “On top of the charts, touring the world and having at least one Grammy.”

Lawsy

Lawsy Courtesy of Rueguh

Age 15

Genre Hip-hop, R&B

Influences Keith Sweat, Chief Keef, Summrs

How would you describe your sound? “Nostalgic.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Chief Keef, because his energy and impact are unmatched.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “Continuing to be experimental with my sound and pushing my own subgenre of R&B. I haven’t gotten the chance to perform because of school, so I see myself on big stages in the next five years. I also hope to be in a place to co-sign and help other artists find success.”

Kanii

Kanii Courtesy of Angelo Kritikos

Age 17

Genre Jersey club, R&B

Influences Michael Jackson, The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz

How would you describe your sound? “My sonic identity can be described as a captivating fusion of dance, pop and R&B elements. Embodied within my music are vibrant and rhythmic pop production nuances, accompanied by smooth and catchy vocal melodies. Imogen Heap is a huge inspiration, especially her vocal production, and I try to incorporate the same level of care to my vocals.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “The Weeknd. The world he has built around his artistry has created the same kind of ravenous fandom I aspire to create and cultivate.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “Hopefully I am one of the biggest and youngest artists in the U.S. I hope to inspire the next generation of young artists, and I would love to win a Grammy.”

Joaquina

Joaquina Courtesy of Daniel Eguren

Age 18

Genre Pop, singer-songwriter

Influences Taylor Swift, Alejandro Sanz, Shakira

How would you describe your sound? “I would describe my sound as fresh pop, with lots of synth and piano sounds, ballady tunes and lyric-focused honest songwriting.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Rosalía — I think her level of artistry is unmatched, and though our styles of making music can be different, her shows and creativity inspire me greatly.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “My first two albums out and exploring my sound more on a songwriting and production level. I want to also write and create for other artists and explore my artistry in that realm.”

J Noa

J Noa Courtesy of Edgar Núñez

Age 17

Genre Rap

Influences Melymel, Rosalía, Kany García

How would you describe your sound? “My music is milk for children and alcohol for drunkards. My music is hope. My music is struggle. My music is inspiration. My music is positive vibes. The important thing about my music is that another person identifies with what I do. My music is encouragement to overcome and that the impossible can be achieved.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Rosalía, because I love the naturalness with which she does things.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “On big stages and spreading the message of diversity and calling out those who try to limit artists by race and sex.”

D Sturdy

D Sturdy Courtesy of Flavee God

Age 18

Genre Hip-hop, rap

Influences Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Durk

How would you describe your sound? “Dance and party vibes. My music makes you want to get up and have fun.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Chris Brown, because he’s one of the best entertainers, and I can see him on the dance floor.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “Rich and one of the biggest rappers/entertainers in the world.”

Ben Goldsmith

Ben Goldsmith Courtesy of Corey Miller

Age 17

Genre Pop

Influences Elton John, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer

How would you describe your sound? “Melody forward, genre inclusive and limitless storylines — I grew up on Queen’s A Night at the Opera and The Beatles’ Abbey Road. … I studied jazz when I was 13 in Manhattan. My mom was a classical violinist, so there are so many influences.”

If you could open on tour for any artist, who would it be and why? “Opening for Miley Cyrus would be awesome. She has a killer voice with tons of strength and guts. I love when she played with Temple of the Dog at the Chris Cornell tribute concert, which shows how diverse she is as an artist.”

Where do you see yourself musically in five years? “My palette will evolve and I’ll be able to express myself in different ways. Great music surpasses categories and boxes, so I want to collaborate with great artists regardless of genre. I also see myself achieving my lifelong goal of selling out Madison Square Garden.”

