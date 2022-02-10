Music Supervisors Guild Awards: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Encanto,’ ‘The Harder They Fall’ Among Nominees

Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, Will Smith as Richard Williams and Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams in 'King Richard.'

The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced the nominees for its 12th annual awards ceremony, recognizing work across film, TV, games, documentaries, advertising and trailers.

Several films landed two nominations, including recently announced Oscar nominees Encanto and King Richard as well as The Harder They Fall, Flag Day and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Other film nominees, broken down by budget for titles under and over $25 million, under $10 million and under $5 million, include Being the Ricardos, The Tender Bar, Annette, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Passing, Red Rocket, The Worst Person in the World, Zola and Tick, Tick…Boom!

The category of best song written or recorded for a film includes Oscar nominees “Be Alive,” performed by Beyoncé, from King Richard and “Dos Oruguitas,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, from Encanto as well as The Harder They Fall’s “Guns Go Bang,” performed by Jay-Z and Kid Cudi, Flag Day‘s “My Father’s Daughter,” written by Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard; and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ “Fire in the Sky,” performed by Anderson .Paak.

On the TV side, with categories broken up by genre, Sex Education landed two nods. Other TV series nominated for their music supervision include The Crown, Lovecraft Country, The White Lotus and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The 12th annual Music Supervisors Guild Awards ceremony, which will take place virtually on March 20, will honor 13-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren and music industry veteran, spending a total of 30 years at Disney Studios, Mitchell Leib.

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Mary Ramos – Being The Ricardos

Tom MacDougall – Encanto

Michelle Silverman – The Harder They Fall

Linda Cohen – The Tender Bar

Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Pierre-Marie Dru – Annette

Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Becky Bentham – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

John Houlihan – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Tracy McKnight – Flag Day

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Victoria Beard, Sean Mulligan – Blue Bayou

Katie Colley, Sean Mulligan – The Hating Game

Alexandra Eckhardt – Passing

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love

Rob Lowry – The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Andrea von Foerster – Happily

Jen Malone – Malcolm & Marie

Matthew Hearon-Smith – Red Rocket

Henrik Hawor, Silje Katralen, Goran Obad, Emilie Sørensen – The Worst Person In The World

Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall

Songwriters: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

Performers: Kid Cudi, Jay-Z

Music Supervisor: Michelle Silverman

“My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day

Songwriters: Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder

Performers: Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, Olivia Vedder

Music Supervisor: Tracy McKnight

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Fire In The Sky” from Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Songwriters: Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Son Tzu, Rogét Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter, Alissia Benveniste

Performer: Anderson .Paak

Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

“Be Alive” from King Richard

Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dixson

Performer: Beyoncé

Music Supervisor: Susan Jacobs

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Sarah Bridge – The Crown – Season 4

Kevin Edelman – Cruel Summer – Season 1

Jen Ross – Genius: Aretha – Season 3

Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1

Iain Cooke – It’s A Sin – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Jason Alexander, Justin T. Feldman – Dave – Season 2

Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 3

Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1

Jen Ross – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2

Jonathan McHugh – Blindspotting – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars – Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1

Jason Markey – Fboy Island – Season 1

Jon Ernst – Siesta Key – Season 4

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Nicki Richards – American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Mikki Itzigsohn, Willa Yudell – The Voyeurs

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “Look At Us”

Songwriters: Mike Aaberg, Joseph Epperson, Lauren Evans, Mounir Ghantous, Tony Ghantous, Goapele K. Mohlbane, Faraji Wright

Performers: Goapele (feat. Rexx Life Raj)

Program: Homeroom

Music Supervisor: Julie Glaze Houlihan

Title: “F*** The Pain Away”

Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)

Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian

Program: Sex Education

Episodes 302 and 307

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

Title: “Beginning Middle End”

Songwriters: Leah Nobel, Quinn Redmond

Performer: Leah Nobel

Program: To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Music Supervisors: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington

Title: “Change”

Songwriters: Ronald Colson, Jeff Gitelman, David Harris, Maxx Moore, Gabriella Wilson

Performer: H.E.R.

Program: We The People

Episode 101 – “Active Citizenship”

Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

Title: “Anyone”

Songwriters: Badriia Ines Bourelly, Dayyon Alexander Drinkard, Demi Lovato, Eyelar Mirzazadeh, Jay Mooncie, Samuel Elliot Roman

Performers: Cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Skylar Astin)

Program: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Episode 209 – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”

Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Jonathan Hecht – Dear Rider

Tracy McKnight – Rebel Hearts

Maureen Crowe, Janet Billig Rich – Sisters On Track

Gary Welch – The Sparks Brothers

Angela Asistio – Val

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Ian Broucek, Kevin Writer – Amend: The Fight For America

Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”

James Cartwright – The Lady And The Dale

Jon Ernst – Last Chance U: Basketball

Iain Cooke – 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Will Quiney – CODA

Toddrick Spalding – King Richard

Holly Williamson – The Matrix Resurrections

Natalie Wali – Spencer

Gregory Sweeney – Scenes From A Marriage

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman – Meta – “Skate Nation Ghana”

Jonathan Hecht, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Sarah Tembeckjian – Reform Alliance – “Technically Illegal”

Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike – “Together Again”

Josh Marcy, Liz Pfriem – Apple – “Privacy On iPhone – Tracked”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Neil Cleary, Kristen Hosack – Lexus – “Lexus Sparks Campaign”

Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson – YouTube Originals – “Life In A Day 2020: Strangers On The Road”

Kurt Steinke – Venus – “Venus – The Pube Song”

Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – “Start Up | A Song Made From 45 Years Of Apple Sounds”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Venus Bentley, Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042

Simon Landry, Greig Newby, Eduardo Vaisman – Far Cry 6

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22

Tony Mesones, Ivan Pavlovich, David Scott – Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract

Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner – Life Is Strange: True Colors