NAACP Image Awards: Beyoncé, Rihanna Among Winners From Night One of Non-Televised Ceremonies

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards is announcing winners in several non-televised categories via streaming presentations all week long leading up to the live ceremony.

During night one, hosted by actor Khleo Thomas, the NAACP presented a number of awards in the outstanding recording categories. Presenters included Crystal Renee Hayslett, Echo Kellum and Jotaka Eaddy.

On Monday night, Beyoncé took home the most awards, including outstanding female artist, outstanding soul/R&B song for “Cuff It” and outstanding album for Renaissance. The next top winner was Chris Brown with two awards for outstanding male artist and outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) with Wizkid for “Call Me Every Day” from his album Breezy.

Rihanna also picked up a win for outstanding music video/visual album for her song “Lift Me Up” from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Other notable winners include Silk Sonic for outstanding duo, group or collaboration (Traditional) for “Love’s Train,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for outstanding soundtrack/compilation album, Quavo and Takeoff for outstanding hip hop/rap song for “Hotel Lobby,” and Erica Campbell for outstanding gospel/Christian song for “Positive.”

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar tied for the most nominations in the music recording categories, with five, respectively. RCA Records/RCA Inspiration also received the most nominations across record labels, with 11 noms.

The NAACP will continue to recognize winners in non-televised categories virtually at 5 p.m. PT through Thursday, and at an awards dinner and program on Friday. Then on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, the 54th NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The NAACP Image Awards recognizes the achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 categories. Find the full list of nominees here.

A complete list of the awards handed out the first night follows.

Outstanding International Song

“Bad To Me” – Wizkid (RCA Records/Starboy/Sony Music International)

Diana feat. Shenseea – Fireboy DML, Chris Brown (YBNL Nation / EMPIRE)

“Last Last” – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems (Def Jam Recordings) (WINNER)

“Stand Strong” – Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Detour – Boney James (Concord Records)

Henry Franklin: Jazz Is Dead 014 – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge (WINNER)

The Funk Will Prevail – Kaelin Ellis (NCH Music)

The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni – Javon Jackson (Solid Jackson Records)

Thrill Ride – Ragan Whiteside (Randis Music)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All in Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp (Elev8 Media & Entertainment LLC)

“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

“Positive” – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.) (WINNER)

“Whole World In His Hands” – MAJOR. (MNRK Music Group)

“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration) (WINNER)

My Life – James Fortune (FIYA World/MNRK Music Group)

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard” (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. – “Good Morning Gorgeous Remix” (300)

PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott – “Still Believe” (Morton Records)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train” (Atlantic Records) (WINNER)

Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA – “No Love” (LVRN/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems – “MOVE” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment) (WINNER)

City Girls feat. Usher – “Good Love” (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Future feat. Drake and Tems – “Wait For U” (Epic Records)

Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled – “Big Energy (Remix)” (RCA Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ Parkwood Entertainment)

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings) (WINNER)

LORD FORGIVE ME feat. FAT, Pharrell and OLU of EARTHGANG – TOBE NWIGWE (THE GOOD STEWARDS COLLECTIVE)

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Hollywood Records) (WINNER)

Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) – Kris Bowers (Capitol Records)

Entergalactic – Kid Cudi (Republic Records)

P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) – Various Artists (Lions Gate Records)

The Woman King – Terence Blanchard (Milan Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland (Lost Kids)

Burna Boy – Love, Damini (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment) (WINNER)

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind (OVO/Republic Records)

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox – age/sex/location (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Beyoncé – Renaissance (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment) (WINNER)

Chlöe – Surprise (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good (RCA Records)

SZA – S.O.S. (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment) (WINNER)

“Good Morning Gorgeous Remix feat. H.E.R.” – Mary J. Blige (300)

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Billie Eilish – Armani White (Def Jam Recordings)

City of Gods – Fivio Foreign (Columbia Records)

Hotel Lobby – Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music) (WINNER)

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Wait for U – Future feat. Drake and Tems (Epic Records)

Outstanding Album

age/sex/location – Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Renaissance – Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records) (WINNER)

Watch the Sun – PJ Morton (Morton Records)