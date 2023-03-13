“Naatu Naatu” Wins Best Original Song at Oscars

“Naatu Naatu” won best original song at the 2023 Oscars and musician M.M. Keeravaani sang onstage as he collected his award.

Keeravaani told the audience at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday that he “grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am at the Oscars.”

He then broke into song, singing some of the duo’s 1970s hit “Top of the World.”

“There was only one wish on my mind,” he sang. “RRR has to win …. And must put me on top of the world.”

Keeravaani shared the win with Chandrabose, who ended the acceptance speech with: “Namaste.”

The Indian Telugu-language song “Naatu Naatu” is from action drama RRR and became the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava gave a lively performance of the song earlier in the night. Several background dancers were energetic onstage, displaying intense choreography and killer footwork that was applauded by the audience. Male dancers used suspenders as props while female dancers twirled in bright dresses.

“Naatu Naatu” also won honors at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

The track beat out heavyweight competing nominees, including Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she co-wrote with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson; Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell it Like a Woman, marking the iconic songwriter’s 14th nomination; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

See the star-studded Oscars red carpet arrivals.