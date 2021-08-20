‘Never Have I Ever’ Takes Top TV Songs Chart No. 1 With Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves”

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for July 2021, thanks to its appearance in the second season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by MRC Data during the corresponding period of July 2021.

“Heat Waves,” a breakthrough hit for Glass Animals in the U.S. with a No. 19 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 in early July, furthered its chart success after it was featured on the ninth episode of the second season of the popular Netflix series, which premiered July 15.

“Heat Waves” earned 68 million U.S. on-demand streams and 21,000 digital downloads in July 2021, according to MRC Data. The song even rebounded to No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales chart dated July 31, which comprised the tracking week featuring the season’s premiere, to 4,000 downloads in all, and it also returned to No. 1 on Alternative Streaming Songs the same week (12.4 million streams).

Never Have I Ever boasts two songs in all on the July 2021 Top TV Songs list, with “Heat Waves” joined by Sam Smith and Labrinth’s “Love Goes” at No. 10 (1.1 million streams, 1,000 downloads in July 2021).

However, it’s not the show with the most entries on the July 2021 ranking. That distinction belongs to fellow Netflix series Virgin River, which sends four songs onto the chart, paced by Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Human” at No. 3 (7.5 million streams, 6,000 downloads), after its third season, which premiered on July 9.

See the full top 10 below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

2. “I Am the Antichrist to You,” Kishi Bashi, Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network)

3. “Human,” Rag’n’Bone Man, Virgin River (Netflix)

4. “Running Low,” Syml, Virgin River (Netflix)

5. “Flowers,” Rick and Morty feat. Ryan Elder & Mark Mallman, Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network)

6. “Intro,” The xx, Outer Banks (Netflix)

7. “WhoWho,” WizTheMC & Hugo, Atypical (Netflix)

8. “Time After Time,” Phillip LaRue & the Wildwoods, Virgin River (Netflix)

9. “Three Little Birds,” Dresage & AG, Virgin River (Netflix)

10. “Love Goes,” Sam Smith & Labrinth, Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.