New York’s Central Park ‘Homecoming’ Concert Adds to Lineup, Vaccination Requirements Announced

In a joint announcement Tuesday morning, Clive Davis and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed the full lineup of artists set to perform at the city’s “Homecoming” concert, which will take place in Central Park on Aug. 21.

Following previously confirmed headliners Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson and Paul Simon, both the producer and mayor announced that around 20 more artists and local media personalities are set to appear and perform during the event, which celebrates the reopening of the city.

That includes Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL COOL J, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Wyclef Jean, Journey, The Killers, Barry Manilow, Polo G, Carlos Santana, Patti Smith, Rob Thomas and The New York Philharmonic. Jimmy Fallon, Gayle King and Don Lemon are also among the event’s guests.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” Mayor de Blasio said in a statement. “This is truly once in a lifetime and we thank Clive Davis, Live Nation and Danny Meyer for all their efforts to help make this possible. This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you.”

Around 80 percent of tickets to the “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert” will be free with some VIP tickets available for purchase. Released in batches, the first round of tickets are available to the public starting Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. EDT. Ticketholders will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter but masks will be optional for the outdoor concert.

“There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City,” Davis said in his own statement. “I consider the Mayor’s request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion.”

Gates to the concert will open at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 21 with the concert slated to begin at 5 p.m. It will also air live worldwide on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and unauthenticated on CNNGo. Tickets, along with additional release dates, can be accessed at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.

Produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation, the concert is expected to bring in around 60,000 attendees and is just one event in a weeklong celebration of New York’s reopening following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to lift nearly all restrictions for business and social gatherings back in June.