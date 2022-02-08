Super Bowl LVI: The Chainsmokers Set to Headline NFL TikTok Tailgate

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have a busy Super Bowl weekend.

The Chainsmokers will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate presented by Intuit TurboTax Live before Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. For the second year, NFL has partnered with the social media platform for the exclusive pre-game event, which kicks off (on the league’s TikTok account, @NFL) at 11:55 a.m. PT. The hour-long live show will feature guests from the NFL, TikTok creators and live musical performances. Portions of the Chainsmokers set, during which they will perform a new single “High,” will be televised during NBC Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show.

“We are so excited to be returning once again to the SoFi Stadium campus to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate on Sunday before Super Bowl LVI! After two years off the map, we couldn’t be more grateful to the NFL for this opportunity. We can’t wait to see you there,” The Chainsmokers said in a statement.

The lineup for the event also features digital star Tinx alongside creators @angryreactions, @joshrichards, @marthastewart, @KingBach, @allisonkuch, @charlesgross, @emilyzugay, @jongraz, @nanajoe19, @leogonzall, @rainbowdads and @yojairyjaimee.

The Chainsmokers will also been seen on stage on Friday night during MaximBet Music at the Market powered by DirecTV in Downtown Los Angeles. Joining them on that lineup are Lil Baby and newly minted chart-topper Gunna. The pair recently debuted a new single titled “High.”