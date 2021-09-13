Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Not Attending 2021 Met Gala Due to Vaccination Requirement

Nicki Minaj will not make an appearance at this year’s Met Gala and she took to Twitter to explain why.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” the rapper, who also decided to not perform at the VMAs on Sunday, wrote in a series of tweets Monday.

Minaj started tweeting about COVID-19 after a fan wrote that the rapper’s last public appearance was over a year ago. She replied, “I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself.” Minaj gave birth to her first child, a son, on Sept. 30, 2020.

The musician then seemingly confirmed that she previously contracted COVID-19. “I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?,” she asked. ” ‘Get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho.”

Multiple fans responded informing Minaj about the vaccine and its benefits. Another shared that they were “unsure” about getting the second dose after receiving the first jab. “A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine,” Minaj answered.

Though she shared that she is personally holding off on the vaccine, Minaj encouraged others to get vaccinated and noted she’ll be vaccinated eventually: “I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I hate to go on tour, etc.”

She also encouraged everyone to “be safe” and “wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Minaj later polled her fans to ask them which vaccine they would “recommend.”