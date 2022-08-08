Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj has been tapped to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

She also will take the stage and perform for the first time since 2018 during the awards show, which is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 28.

Minaj is a 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner. She won her first VMA, for best hip-hop video, in 2011. This year, she is nominated for “best hip-hop.” Minaj has performed at the show in six times, starting with her debut in 2012. Minaj’s next single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will be released Friday.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount and chief content officer, music at Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.'”

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. At the inaugural VMAs in 1984, David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor

The news comes on the heels of MTV’s announcement Friday that Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco also will perform at the show. Additional performers will be announced soon, MTV said.



Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X leads the nominations for the 2022 VMAs with seven each. The winners are determined by fan voting.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers of the 2022 VMAs; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent, and Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.