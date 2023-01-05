Nirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Recording Academy will present several iconic acts with Lifetime Achievement Awards this year, including The Supremes, Nirvana, Ma Rainey and Slick Rick.

The academy announced Thursday that Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin and Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson will also receive the coveted honor at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony, which is returning for the first time since 2020.

The event will take place Feb. 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, a day before the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The academy will also give out other awards at the event: Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, and music photographer Henry Diltz are the Trustees Award recipients. Auto-Tune creator Andy Hildebrand and the Audio Engineering Society (AES) are the Technical Grammy Award honorees.

The Best Song for Social Change honoree will be announced at a later date.

Kurt Cobain, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard, Rainey, Marsalis and Stewart will receive the awards posthumously.

This will mark Ross’ second Lifetime Achievement Award, as she also received the honor as a soloist in 2012. It comes at a special time for the 78-year-old legend: Though she’s never won a competitive Grammy, she is nominated at this year’s show — her first nomination in 40 years. She will compete for best traditional pop vocal album with her album Thank You.