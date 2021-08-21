New York’s Central Park Homecoming Concert Opens With Starry Tributes and Anti-Vaccine Protest

New York City’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert kicked off Saturday in Central Park with a pre-recorded video featuring stars like Stephen Colbert and Sara Bareilles delivering a rendition of “New York State of Mind,” wrapping up a week-long celebration of the city’s reopening, which consisted of live concerts, free movie screenings, Restaurant Week, cultural activities and more.

During the concert’s pre-show, attendees — largely unmasked, though vaccinated as part of the event’s entrance requirement — were treated to a musical montage of New York affiliated artists and entertainers, including Broadway star Idina Menzel and award-winning actress Laura Dern, serenading the Big Apple with the Billy Joel tune.

“This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement last month when details about the concert were announced. “This is a celebration for you.”

But outside the Central Park event’s entrance, anti-vaccine protestors congregated with yellow stars attached to their clothing, something Holocaust survivors, historians and experts have criticized. Used by the Nazi German government to identify Jews during the Holocaust, the symbol has been appropriated by the anti-vaccination movement, which inaccurately likens vaccine mandates to antisemitic persecution during World War II.

Following the pre-event, The New York Philharmonic and CBS This Morning’s Gayle King helped open the show, with the morning show co-host thanking essential workers for taking “their stations on the front lines” in the city, which was once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and “is now the epicenter of the recovery.”

“Slowly, New Yorkers began to do what we do,” King said to a clapping crowd. “We find a way.”

The Homecoming concert features performances from an array of music icons and contemporary artists, spanning various genres — from reggae to rock to Latin pop and more. “Live music has the unique ability to bring us together,” said Geoff Gordon, the regional president of Live Nation, which is co-producing the event along with music mogul Clive Davis and the city.

Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Andrea Bocelli, Jimmy Fallon, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Michaels and Earth, Wind & Fire were among the big-name acts set to take the stage at the celebration, which took place amid ongoing concerns about the delta variant.

Behind each performer, a series of shots and graphics of New York filled the screens behind the stage. Hudson described her operatic performance with the New York Philharmonic to King, calling it an “out of body experience.”

Blue and white beach balls and big, yellow balloons with smiley faces on them bounced around the audience as the concert continued. DJ Cassidy filled in between performance sets, playing pop hits.

Proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination was required for entry, unless an attendee was unable to get vaccinated because of a disability or age, in which case they needed to provide a negative COVID test result. Masks were optional at the outdoor event. The event was also set to air worldwide exclusively on CNN.

“There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City,” Davis said last month, adding that the event marked an “historic occasion.”