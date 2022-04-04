Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Powerful Performance of Hit Single “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful performance of her hit “Drivers License” during the 2022 Grammys.

The singer’s performance mimicked that of the song’s music video, with Rodrigo sitting in the front seat of a car before getting out and walking around the stage set designed to look like a neighborhood.

Going into the night, Rodrigo earned seven nominations, including album of the year for Sour and song of the year for “Drivers License.” The 19-year-old singer has the potential to make history and become the third artist and second-youngest to win all four major Grammy Awards in the same year including best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year. Billie Eilish previously achieved the historic feat in 2020. Rodrigo is the 13th artist to be nominated in all four general field categories in a single year.

Rodrigo already won for best pop solo performance during the Premiere Ceremony.

Following the release of her “Drivers License” single in early 2021, the tune debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent eight weeks on top of the chart.

Rodrigo’s night at the Grammys comes amid the recent release of her Disney+ documentary about the making of her Sour album, titled Driving Home 2 U. Rodrigo was also recently honored as the 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year at the annual Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For the second consecutive year, Trevor Noah is hosting.