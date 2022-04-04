Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist at Grammys: “This Is My Biggest Dream Come True”

Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Olivia Rodrigo took home the award for best new artist at Sunday night’s 2022 Grammys.

The singer secured the win over fellow nominees Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

After winning, the singer emotionally expressed, “This is my biggest dream come true, thank you so much.” She went on to thank the Recording Academy, her team, parents and friends. She finished her speech by thanking her producer and co-writer on the Sour album Dan Nigro. “Dan you are the best friend, collaborator, person I could ever ask for. This is all because of you,” she said.

Rodrigo also won for pop solo performance during the Premiere Ceremony, the pre-telecast where the majority of the Grammy awards are presented prior to the main show. She also performed her emotional hit single “Drivers License” at the top of the show.

Rodrigo is one of the top nominees for this year’s show, going into the Grammys with seven nominations, including album of the year for Sour. The 19-year-old singer had the potential to make history and become the third artist and second-youngest to win all four major Grammy Awards in the same year including best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year, following Billie Eilish achieving the historic feat in 2020. Rodrigo is now the 13th artist to be nominated in all four general field categories in a single year.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For the second consecutive year, Trevor Noah is hosting.