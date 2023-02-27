Oscars: David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux to Perform Nominated Song From ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will take the stage at the 95th annual Academy Awards to perform “This Is a Life,” the Oscar-nominated song from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“This Is a Life,” with music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, and lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne, is nominated for best original song at this year’s Oscars, which will be handed out March 12 the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Byrne, best known as the lead singer and guitarist for the band Talking Heads, won an Oscar for the original score of the 1987 film The Last Emperor in collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

Hsu is nominated this year for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her upcoming credits include appearances in the series Poker Face and American Born Chinese, and a starring role The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling.

Experimental musical group Son Lux — which is comprised of founder and frontman Lott, Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia — is nominated for best original score for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

They join previously announced performers Rihanna, who will sing the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Sofia Carson, who will perform the nominated song “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars, which will air live on ABC. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are showrunners and will executive producer with Molly McNearney.

Producers said additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.