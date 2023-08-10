Paramore Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Amid Hayley Williams’ Ongoing Battle With Lung Infection

Paramore has had to cancel the remaining dates for the pop-punk band’s This Is Why tour after frontwoman Hayley Williams contracted a lung infection.

Williams shared the news on the band’s Instagram account Thursday, writing, “After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong.”

Paramore initially postponed shows last month in San Francisco, Seattle and Oregon due to an “illness within the touring party.” The band then resumed shows earlier this week in San Francisco, but after Wednesday’s show in Seattle, they made the decision to cancel the last two performances so Williams can focus on her health.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations,” the band’s lead vocalist’s message continued. “After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.”

Williams added that she was at risk for “long-term damage” and needed “to pay attention to my body.”

“We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out,” the singer said. “I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Following Wednesday’s show, Williams also took to her Instagram story to share some additional details, writing, “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.”

The impacted shows include Portland on Aug. 10 and Salt Lake City on Aug. 13. The band also noted that refunds are available at point of purchase.