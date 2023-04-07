S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole Dies at 46, Months Before Reunion Tour Launches

Paul Cattermole of the British pop group S Club 7 has died, months before the band is set to go on tour to celebrate its 25th anniversary. He was 46.

The band announced the death Friday on its Facebook page, further details were not revealed.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the statement reads. “He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

S Club 7 was created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller and the seven-member ensemble released its debut album, S Club, in 1999. They topped the U.K. singles chart with “Bring It All Back,” “Have You Ever,” “Don’t Stop Movin’” and “Never Had a Dream Come True,” which became a Top 10 hit in the U.S.

S Club 7 also includes Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens. Their 11-date reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland is set to launch in October.

They released four studio albums and won two BRIT Awards, including British breakthrough act.

Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Scott Mills, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett of S Club 7 Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Cattermole was born on March 7, 1977, in St Albans, Hertfordshire, England. He dated fellow S Club 7 member Spearritt and played in the nu metal band Skua.

After leaving the group, Cattermole struggled financially, even filing for bankruptcy and putting his BRIT award up for sale on eBay.

S Club 7 reunited in 2015 for a tour but have not performed together in eight years.

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7,” the band said this year when announcing its 25th anniversary tour.

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long. Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party.”