Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan to Return as Hosts of 2023 CMA Awards

Peyton Manning is returning to host the 2023 Country Music Association Awards with Luke Bryan.

The 57th annual show will air live Nov. 8 on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Nominees and performers will be announced at a later date.

Manning and Bryan hosted last year’s show, where Luke Combs was named entertainer of the year and Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert joined forces to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn.

Jerry Lee Lewis was also honored in 2022 with a tribute by the Black Keys and Elle King, while Alan Jackson accepted the lifetime achievement award. Other winners included Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion and Jordan Davis, while Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon — who portrayed Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the Showtime limited series George & Tammy — made special appearances at the awards show.

According to CMA, viewership for last year’s show grew to three-year highs in 2022, with 9.7 million total viewers and a 1.79 rating among adults 18-49, after seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. The organization also said, via Talkwalker SCR, that 2022’s show was the No. 1 most social TV program that evening and the No. 1 most social entertainment program season-to-date. The event earned 3.7 million total social interactions (+71 percent above 2021) and 5.3 million video views (+119 percent over 2021).

Brad Paisley and Underwood hosted the CMA Awards from 2008 to 2018. Other past hosts include Vince Gill and Brooks & Dunn, while the trio of Dolly Parton, Underwood and McEntire hosted in 2019.