Lil Wayne, Mumford & Sons, Grace Jones to Perform at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival

Pharrell has recruited Lil Wayne, Mumford & Sons, Grace Jones, Skrillex and Lil Uzi Vert for his annual Something in the Water festival.

The producer-songwriter-rapper-entrepreneur announced Wednesday that Jazmine Sullivan, Maren Morris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Clipse, Wu-Tang Clan, Kid Cudi, Latto, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly and Coi Leray will also perform at the three-day event from April 28-30 in Virginia Beach. YouTube will livestream the entire festival.

Pharrell launched Something in the Water, an art, music and cultural festival, in 2009. This year’s event will also include a pop-up church service. The lineup will be announced at a later date.

Others set to perform include Jay Pharoah, KAYTRANADA, Kehlani, Wale, The Kid LAROI, BADBADNOTGOOD, Polo G, Wet Leg, NLE Choppa, SWV, Aminé, Doechii, Kamasi Washington, CHIKA, Flo Milli, Masego, FLO, Saucy Santana, 100 Gecs, Ayra Starr, Babyface Ray, Black Sherif, d4vd, Feid, gigi, Jessie Murph, KayCyy, Kenny Beats, Kitty Ca$h, Remi Wolf, Riovaz, UMI, Weston Estate, YEИDRY and yvngxchris.

Pharrell will also bring out special guests who are billed as “Pharrell’s Phriends.”

Last year’s festival moved from Virginia Beach to Washington, D.C., after Pharrell called Virginia Beach “toxic” and said he wished the city took a more proactive stance after a police officer fatally shot his cousin Donovon Lynch in March 2021. Lynch was killed during a chaotic night in which 10 people were shot during separate incidents.

Usher, Justin Timberlake, J Balvin, Dave Matthews Band and Calvin Harris performed last year.

Something in the Water is sponsored by AirBnb and Walmart and produced by IMGoing and Live Nation. Tickets are currently on sale.