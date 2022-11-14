Pink Will Perform a Tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards

Pink will hit the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards to pay tribute to the late singer-actress Olivia Newton-John.

Pink, who had previously been announced as a performer at the Nov. 20 show, will take the stage for a second time with a performance dedicated to the life and career of 10-time AMA winner Newton-John. Newton-John died in August after a yearslong battle with breast cancer.

In addition, a slew of other performers were revealed Monday. Stevie Wonder will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a tribute to Lionel Richie, previously announced as this year’s Icon Award recipient. They will sing a medley of Richie’s hit songs.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will make their U.S. television performance debut of their hit “I’m Good (Blue).”

A trio of artists will make their debuts on the AMA stage: rapper GloRilla; Dove Cameron; who will perform “Boyfriend”; and Anitta, who will sing two of her recent hits, “Lobby” and “Envolver.”

And rapper Lil Baby will perform a medley of his hits “California Breeze” and “In a Minute.”

These performers join previously announced artists Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola and house DJ D-Nice.

The awards, which are voted on by fans, will be handed out Nov. 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, will air on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

The 2022 AMAs are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Larry Klein also executive produce.