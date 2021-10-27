Producer Jesse Collins to Be Honored by Save the Music

Save the Music Foundation has selected Jesse Collins as this year’s #MusicSaves honoree.

The live-event veteran — a founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment who has spent more than two decades in the industry — is being singled out “for his achievements as a trailblazing executive and one of the most visible and successful producers in the industry,” per the organization. The award follows a banner year for Collins that saw him credited on such productions as the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Academy Awards, the BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, the Soul Train Awards and American Music Awards – all during a pandemic.

In today’s announcement, Save the Music Foundation noted that Collins serves as an ideal role model for students as someone whose success “falls perfectly in line with Save the Music’s commitment to ensure a diverse and inclusive music industry for the many future generations to come.”

Collins will be feted Dec. 8 at the org’s annual fundraiser in Los Angeles, at which Erykah Badu will perform. Save the Music executive director Henry Donahue said, “His track record of incredible work in the industry and his passion for Save the Music’s mission of growing music education for young people in L.A. make him the ideal honoree. And the incredible creativity he brings to his events — in the face of often daunting challenges — are an inspiration to our students everywhere.”

A full 100 percent of proceeds raised from ticket sales will go to the foundation’s work in providing music education across the city, in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District. More information about the event and Save the Music be found here.