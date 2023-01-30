Quinta Brunson to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards

Quinta Brunson has been tapped to host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning star and creator of Abbott Elementary will emcee the annual event, which honors artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

Among this year’s honorees are Becky G, who will receive the Impact Award presented by American Express; rapper Doechii, who will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda; reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who will receive the Icon Award; singer-songwriter Kim Petras, who will receive the Chartbreaker Award; Grammy-nominated rapper Latto, who will receive the Powerhouse Award; country singer-songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson, who will receive the Rulebreaker Award; Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who will receive the Visionary Award; and South Korean K-pop girl group Twice, who will receive the Breakthrough Award.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound — and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Additional honorees, including the 2023 Woman of the Year Award recipient, presenters, performers and more will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to attend the live show go on sale Feb. 3 at Billboardwomeninmusic.com. The event also will stream live; details are forthcoming.