R. Kelly Album ‘I Admit It’ Removed From Apple Music and Spotify

R. Kelly’s new album was released – and removed from digital platforms – on Friday.

From behind bars, the disgraced and Grammy-winning singer dropped the 13-track set called I Admit It on Spotify and Apple Music. But hours after its release, it was no longer available.

Kelly’s lawyer, as well as representatives for Spotify and Apple Music, did not reply to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

Legacy Recordings, the label listed on the digital platforms for the album, said Friday it had no comment. Legacy is the Sony label that handles the archives of Sony-owned labels, including Columbia, Epic and RCA Records. Sony and RCA famously dropped the embattled singer in 2019 two weeks after the viral and Emmy-nominated documentary series Surviving R. Kelly drew fresh attention to the sex abuse allegations against the singer.

I Admit included the 19-minute track, “I Admit It,” which Kelly released in 2018 on SoundCloud. This time, the song was broken up into three parts to close the album, as he sings about the sexual abuse claims against him. Kelly’s album featured song titles like “Last Man Standing,” “Where’s Love When You Need It,” “Freaky Sensation” and “Air.” The album also included the upbeat, dance-flavored songs “I Got It” and “Good Old Days.” On “Planet” he sings about the current state of the world: “Police fighting people, people fighting police/Everytime I look up children dying on the TV.”

The digital credits showed that Kelly wrote each of the songs alone, with D. Johnson receiving producer credit. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this year following a trial in New York where the jury found him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. A second trial in Chicago ended with his conviction on charges of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex.

Dec. 9, 12:14 p.m. Updated with news that the album was removed from Spotify and Apple Music.