Radiohead Unveils ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ Reissued Album With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Radiohead is celebrating the anniversaries of the band’s fourth and fifth albums, Kid A and Amnesiac, with a joint reissue project alongside a new album titled Kid Amnesiae.

For the multi-format triple-album release, dubbed Kid A Mnesia, the rock band will commemorate the 21st anniversary of Kid A, which originally came out on Oct. 2, 2000, via Parlophone and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the 20th anniversary of Amnesiac, which was first released on May 30, 2001, via Parlophone and Capitol Records and peaked at No 2. on the Billboard 200.

Kid Amnesiae is made up of alternate versions and B-sides of Kid A and Amnesiac as well as previously unreleased songs that were recorded during the sessions for both albums, including “If You Say the Word,” which was released as a digital single on Tuesday (Sept. 7), and “Follow Me Around.” Kid A Mnesia will be released on Nov. 5, 2021 via XL Recordings.

“We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you. It’s a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it’s joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material,” the band wrote on their official Twitter account. “All three come out together on November 5th.”

https://t.co/sMZGB0eE7V

We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you.

It's a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it's joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material.

All three come out together on November 5th. pic.twitter.com/V5Ms5iRUKl — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 7, 2021

Kid A Mnesia is currently available for pre-order here in various formats, including the limited edition Kid A Mnesia 3xLP cream vinyl with a 36-page hardback art book as well as the limited edition Kid Amnesiette 2-cassette (Kid A / Amnesiac on tape 1, Kid Amnesiae on tape 2) with five B-sides from the era and a 36-page booklet. The triple LP set will also be available as a limited edition red vinyl 3LP, black vinyl 3LP, 3xCD and more.

On Nov. 4, the day before Kid A Mnesia’s release, lead vocalist Thom Yorke and the rock band’s longtime artistic collaborator Stanley Donwood will release two books that recall the artwork from the era — the 300-page Kid A Mnesia art book and Fear Stalks the Land!, a black-and-white paperback containing their notes and sketches — via Canongate.

Listen to “If You Say the Word” and see the track list for the Kid Amnesiae bonus album below.

Kid Amnesiae track list:

SIDE 1

1. “Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)”

2. “Untitled V1”

3. “Fog (Again Again Version)”

4. “If You Say the Word”

5. “Follow Me Around”

SIDE 2

6. “Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)”

7. “Untitled V2”

8. “The Morning Bell (In the Dark Version)”

9. “Pyramid Strings”

10. “Alt. Fast Track”

11. “Untitled V3”

12. “How to Disappear Into Strings”

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.