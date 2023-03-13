“Naatu Naatu” From ‘RRR’ Gets Lively Oscars Performance

“Naatu Naatu” brought the Sunday night fever to the 2023 Oscars.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, in traditional Indian-styled garments, gave a lively and bright performance of the Oscar-nominated song at the Dolby Theatre.

Several background dancers were energetic onstage, displaying intense choreography and killer footwork that was applauded by the audience. Male dancers used suspenders as props while female dancers twirled in bright dresses.

The Telugu-language “Naatu Naatu” is from the Indian action drama RRR. The track is nominated for best original song and is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose composed the track, which has won honors at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

The other nominees for best original song at the 2023 Oscars include Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she co-wrote with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson; Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The 95th Academy Awards is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing live on ABC. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are showrunners and executive produce with Molly McNearney.

