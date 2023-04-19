Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Expands Into Music, Hires Alex Flores to Build New Division (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is launching a bright new division: music.

The media company behind Amazon’s Prime Video musical drama Daisy Jones & the Six and the Apple TV+ music competition series My Kind of Country has named Alex Flores as executive vice president, music.

Flores, who held senior roles at Broadcast Music, Inc. and BMG, will build and oversee Hello Sunshine’s expansion into music and spearhead strategic initiatives in the music space. She will report to Hello Sunshine COO Liz Jenkins.

Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon in My Kind of Country, now streaming on Apple TV+ Apple TV+

“Alex is an absolute force in the music industry and we are so excited to have her lead Hello Sunshine’s efforts in the space,” Jenkins said in a statement. “The depth and breadth of her experience make her uniquely suited to build the business alongside our Content and Direct-to-Consumer teams.”

Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, has been behind a number of hit movies and TV series, including The Morning Show, Your Place or Mine, From Scratch, Something from Tiffany’s, Little Fires Everywhere, Where the Crawdads Sing, Truth Be Told and more.

In the music space, the company produced Daisy Jones and the Six, which stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin and became a hit when it was released last month. The album from the show, Aurora, is currently No. 7 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart. Witherspoon, alongside Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves, executive produced and is featured in My Kind of Country, a series where country singers Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck search for the genre’s next big star.

Hello Sunshine produces Daisy Jones and the Six Courtesy of Amazon Studios

And Hello Sunshine will also produce the Wynonna Judd documentary, Wyonna Judd: Between and Hallelujah, which premieres April 26 on Paramount+. The film will follow the country singer’s life after dealing with the recent death of her mother, country music star Naomi Judd.

“I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to join a beloved media company that is truly committed to its crucial mission of amplifying women,” Flores said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Liz and the entire team to build on the incredible success of Hello Sunshine and dive deeper into this space.”

Flores served as senior vp, creative worldwide at BMI, where she signed and extended key talent including Nicholas Britell, Atticus Ross, Alan Menken, Danny Elfman, Linda Perry, Thomas Barnes, J. Balvin, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Elena Rose. She held various positions at BMG including senior vp, marketing, North America. There she managed the day-to-day operations of the U.S. synch marketing teams while continuing to secure placements for BMG’s repertoire across all media platforms. She joined BMG in 2012 as a director, marketing, film & television, where she was responsible for placing music in films, TV shows and soundtracks. Her key placements included music from Nirvana, Yusuf, Willie Dixon, Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, Tame Impala, Soundgarden, Aerosmith, Karen O and more.