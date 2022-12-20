Reneé Rapp Talks Upcoming ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical and Transitioning Into Music: “It Definitely Feels Pinch-Me”

From Broadway actress to TV series star and now songwriter and singer, Reneé Rapp is proving she is a force to be reckoned with.

The 22-year-old actress released her debut EP Everything to Everyone in November and sold out a four-city tour in minutes. In an interview with People, The Sex Lives of College Girls star opened up abour making the transition into music.

“I’ve been saying that [music] is my thing my whole life, without having really done it,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is it.’ I’ve been professing that I wanna do this, I wanna play shows, I wanna make it, but it wasn’t until about a week ago that I knew I could actually do that.”

Before releasing music, Rapp spent nearly a year on Broadway, starring as Regina George in Mean Girls the Musical, prior to the pandemic. In 2021, she made her TV series debut in HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, where she plays Leighton Murray, a wealthy socialite college student.

The Mean Girls star told People that the roles helped her write music that’s true to her and build her platform.

“I wasn’t as authentically me at 18 as I am now at 22, and I think those jobs definitely prepared me for a lot,” she added. “Now I have expectations, which has been amazing, because now, going into my music career, I just know so much more about myself, because I’ve been through some shit.”

Rapp, who has amounted to more than 481,000 followers on Instagram, initially felt intimidated about releasing music, but now says “it definitely feels pinch-me, but it feels more like relief,” after receiving a positive response.

As for what’s next for the actress, Rapp is set to reprise her role as Regina George in Paramount’s upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, alongside Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey.

“I’m very excited about that movie because I think it’s gonna be a breeding ground for creativity,” she told People. “It’s an amazing team, and it’s going to be so many people that I trust. I’m so excited to work with [a team] who, I know, are looking out for myself, cast, crew [and] everyone who works on the project’s best interest, health, safety, mental health — everything.”