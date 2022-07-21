Ricky Martin Restraining Order Case Dismissed

A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.

“The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily; therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required,” the spokesperson, who was not authorized to be quoted by name under the tribunal rules, told The Associated Press.

A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police didn’t provide further details, including who requested the order.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin’s legal team Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court.”

Adding, “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin said recently in a tweet that the order was based on “completely false” allegations and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterizes me.”

The hearing to review the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it took place behind closed doors and the parties attended it virtually. Outside the tribunal, several media reporters and cameras awaited.

July 21, 9 a.m. Updated to include statement from Martin’s legal team.