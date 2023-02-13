Rihanna Leads Vibrant Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show With Iconic Hits, Reveals Baby Bump

Rihanna brought all her iconic hits during her highly anticipated return to the stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday — and hinted at being pregnant with her second child.

Opening the performance in an all-red outfit as she descended from the sky on a floating platform, she sang “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

Surrounded by dancers wearing head-to-toe white outfits with dark sunglasses, she followed with a remix of “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love” and “Rude Boy.” After that, as she continued to work the stage and join in on choreography during select moments, she sang “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.”

With all eyes on her, as strobe lights illuminated the stage, Rihanna featured songs across her entire music catalog, from her most recent 2016 album Anti to her 2007 hit “Umbrella.”

After concluding her legendary performance with “Diamonds” as she again rose on a platform in the air, she said, “Thank you, Arizona.”

Following her explosive performance, a representative for Rihanna also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant.

Rihanna Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Going for a red-on-red color theme, Rihanna wore a jumpsuit with bustier from Loewe, which she paired with custom Alaïa puffer coats with integrated gloves designed by Pieter Mulier. For footwear, she opted for the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High sneakers in orange. Her accessories included a Jacob & Co. northern lights watch with a red dial and a Bayco ring featuring a 19.47-carat cabochon Burma ruby and 5.66 carats of diamonds.

Ahead of her performance, Rihanna said becoming a mother to her 9-month-old son helped encourage her to take on the big event. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she said. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

The Grammy-winning singer added that it was also important for her to represent “for immigrants, represent for my country, Barbados, [and] represent for Black women everywhere.”

She continued, “That’s key for people to see the possibilities. And I’m honored to be here. I’m honored to be doing this this year.”

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show was produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers. It was directed by Hamish Hamilton.

Deaf performer Justina Miles also provided the ASL rendition at the show.

As for pregame entertainment, country music star Chris Stapleton was tapped to sing the national anthem and Abbot Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Babyface also hit the stage to sing “America the Beautiful.”

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.

Degen Pener and Mesfin Fekadu contributed to this report.