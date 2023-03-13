Rihanna Wows Oscars With Performance of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Anthem “Lift Me Up”

Rihanna gave a rousing performance of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tribute song to Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 Oscars.

The singer — who is pregnant and recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show — stood in place onstage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday as she belted out “Lift Me Up,” which is nominated for best original song.

She had an orchestra behind her, including several violinists and background singers, helping bring the ballad she co-wrote to life. Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson also worked on the track.

Rihanna began to rise as she sang the words “lift me up” near the song’s end. She wore an black ensemble with sheer embellishments that somewhat revealed her baby bump.

The pop star earned loud applause from the audience, including Oscar-nominated Black Panther actress Angela Bassett and her partner A$AP Rocky.

Black Panther actress Danai Gurira introduced the performance and spoke about Boseman. She also called Rihanna “royalty in her own right.”

Other nominees for best original song include Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell it Like a Woman; and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Ruth Carter won the best costume design Oscar on Sunday for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She became the first Black woman to win two Oscars and the first designer to win for both an original film and its sequel.

Bassett was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the Marvel film but lost to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Watch Rihanna’s performance below:

Danai Gurira pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman before #Oscars nominee @Rihanna performs "Lift Me Up" live at #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/bV4uwXFbrk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

