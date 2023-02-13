Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

- Share this article on Facebook
A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant following her explosive Super Bowl halftime show.
Rihanna sang and danced to a number of her hits at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rihanna performed well-known hits like “We Found Love,” “Where Have You Been,” “Diamonds” and “Work,” and even hinted she was pregnant during the performance, which was buzzing on social media Sunday.
Rihanna, along with rapper A$AP Rocky, are the proud parents of a 9-month-old boy. In an interview that took place ahead of her halftime performance, the Grammy winner said she first thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl, but motherhood ultimately inspired her to perform at the big game.
“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'” she said.
“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”
She also said fitting her 18-year catalog into a 13-minute set was tough.
“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what the show’s going to be — it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way,” she said. “I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.”
