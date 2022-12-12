Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga Score Golden Globe Music Nominations

“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna’s comeback track from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has elevated the pop star to Golden Globe nominee for best original song. But she has stiff competition: Lady Gaga is aiming for her third Globe with “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, while Taylor Swift has a chance of winning her first honor with her fourth career nomination.

The Grammy-winning stars scored nominations for best original song on Monday for their songwriting efforts. Rihanna shares her nomination with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson and Afrobeats star Tems. Gaga, who won best actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for her role in FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016 and best original song for “Shallow” in 2019 for A Star Is Born, is nominated alongside frequent collaborator BloodPop for “Hold My Hand.” Swift wrote “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing alone and has previously earned best original song nods for “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, “Sweeter Than Fiction” from One Chance and “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games.

Rounding out the five nominees are “Naatu Naatu,” the Indian Telugu-language song composed by M. M. Keeravani from the action drama RRR, while Guillermo del Toro, Alexandre Desplat and Roeban Katz picked up a nomination for writing “Ciao Papa” from del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Desplat is a double nominee — he’s also competing for best original score as the composer behind Pinocchio.

But Hildur Gudnadóttir could continue to make history and win her second Globe in the category. The classically trained cellist from Iceland is nominated for scoring Women Talking and entered the record books at the 2020 Globes when she became the first woman in 19 years to win best original score for Joker. Gudnadóttir is also an Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner — a feat she achieved in six short months thanks to her work on the HBO miniseries Chernobyl and on Joker.

Other nominees for best original score include Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, John Williams for The Fabelmans and Carter Burwell for Banshees of Inisherin. The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Jan. 10, 2023.

