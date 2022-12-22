Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga Nominated for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga’s film songs shortlisted for the Oscars will compete at the upcoming Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Swift’s “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing and Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick are nominated for outstanding song for a drama/documentary. The Diane Warren-penned “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman and “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All, written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, round out the nominees.

Billy Eichner and “Weird” Al Yankovic earned nominations for outstanding song for a musical/comedy. “Love Is Not Love” from Bros and “Now You Know” from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will battle “Light the Match” from Central Park (Danny Elfman), “Good Afternoon” from Spirited (Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick) and “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro).

Desplat is a double nominee for his work on Pinocchio: He’s also nominated for outstanding score for a studio film. Other nominees include Carter Burwell’s Banshees of Inisherin, Michael Abels’ Nope, Michael Giacchino’s The Batman and John Powell’s Don’t Worry Darling.

The Society of Composers & Lyricists also announced nominees for outstanding score for an independent film, outstanding score for television, outstanding score for interactive media and the David Raksin Award for emerging talent.

The fourth annual SCL Awards, hosted by Emmy winner Darren Criss, will take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 15. The composer and director recipients of the SCL Spirit of Collaboration Award will be announced next month.

A list of full nominees follows.

Outstanding Score For A Studio Film

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Carter Burwell – Banshees Of Inisherin

Michael Abels – Nope

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling

Outstanding Score For An Independent Film

Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sharon Farber – Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power

Ryan Lott – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Rob Simonsen – The Whale

Mark Smythe – The Reef: Stalked

Outstanding Song For A Musical/Comedy:

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro – “Ciao Papa” From Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick – “Good Afternoon” From Spirited

Danny Elfman – “Light The Match” From Central Park

Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman – “Love Is Not Love” From Bros

Weird Al Yankovic - “Now You Know” From Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Song For A Drama/Documentary

Diane Warren – “Applause” From Tell It Like A Woman

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” From Where The Crawdads Sing

Lady Gaga, Bloodpop – “Hold My Hand” From Top Gun: Maverick

Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” From Bones And All

Outstanding Score For Television

Nicholas Britell – Andor

Siddhartha Khosla – Only Murders In The Building

Bear Mccreary – The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Theodore Shapiro – Severance

Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The White Lotus

Outstanding Score For Interactive Media

Nainita Desai – Immortality

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök

Bear Mccreary – God Of War Ragnarök

Winifred Phillips – Jurassic World Primal Ops

Christopher Wiliis – Cat Burglar

David Raksin Award For Emerging Talent

Dara Taylor – The Invitation

Anna Drubich – Barbarian

Deandre James Allen-Toole – God’s Country

Esin Aydingoz – Simchas And SorrowsNami Melumad – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds