Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga Nominated for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga’s film songs shortlisted for the Oscars will compete at the upcoming Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards.
Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Swift’s “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing and Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick are nominated for outstanding song for a drama/documentary. The Diane Warren-penned “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman and “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All, written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, round out the nominees.
Billy Eichner and “Weird” Al Yankovic earned nominations for outstanding song for a musical/comedy. “Love Is Not Love” from Bros and “Now You Know” from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will battle “Light the Match” from Central Park (Danny Elfman), “Good Afternoon” from Spirited (Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick) and “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro).
Desplat is a double nominee for his work on Pinocchio: He’s also nominated for outstanding score for a studio film. Other nominees include Carter Burwell’s Banshees of Inisherin, Michael Abels’ Nope, Michael Giacchino’s The Batman and John Powell’s Don’t Worry Darling.
The Society of Composers & Lyricists also announced nominees for outstanding score for an independent film, outstanding score for television, outstanding score for interactive media and the David Raksin Award for emerging talent.
The fourth annual SCL Awards, hosted by Emmy winner Darren Criss, will take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 15. The composer and director recipients of the SCL Spirit of Collaboration Award will be announced next month.
A list of full nominees follows.
Outstanding Score For A Studio Film
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Carter Burwell – Banshees Of Inisherin
Michael Abels – Nope
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling
Outstanding Score For An Independent Film
Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sharon Farber – Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
Ryan Lott – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Rob Simonsen – The Whale
Mark Smythe – The Reef: Stalked
Outstanding Song For A Musical/Comedy:
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro – “Ciao Papa” From Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick – “Good Afternoon” From Spirited
Danny Elfman – “Light The Match” From Central Park
Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman – “Love Is Not Love” From Bros
Weird Al Yankovic - “Now You Know” From Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Song For A Drama/Documentary
Diane Warren – “Applause” From Tell It Like A Woman
Taylor Swift – “Carolina” From Where The Crawdads Sing
Lady Gaga, Bloodpop – “Hold My Hand” From Top Gun: Maverick
Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” From Bones And All
Outstanding Score For Television
Nicholas Britell – Andor
Siddhartha Khosla – Only Murders In The Building
Bear Mccreary – The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
Theodore Shapiro – Severance
Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The White Lotus
Outstanding Score For Interactive Media
Nainita Desai – Immortality
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök
Bear Mccreary – God Of War Ragnarök
Winifred Phillips – Jurassic World Primal Ops
Christopher Wiliis – Cat Burglar
David Raksin Award For Emerging Talent
Dara Taylor – The Invitation
Anna Drubich – Barbarian
Deandre James Allen-Toole – God’s Country
Esin Aydingoz – Simchas And SorrowsNami Melumad – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
