Rita Ora Hosts and Performs New Single at Pre-Grammy Awards Party

The singer-actress celebrated the release of her new single "You Only Love Me," as well as the anniversary of her decade-long music career.

On Friday night, Rita Ora hosted a pre-Grammy Awards party to celebrate the release of her new single “You Only Love Me,” as well as the anniversary of her decade-long music career.

Adjacent to the Los Angeles’ iconic Chateau Marmont hotel, the “Celebrating 10 Years of Music” party took place at a private West Hollywood residence for an intimate gathering of Ora’s close friends and peers. Stars in attendance included Kate Beckinsale, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kristen Stewart, Chloé Zhao, Tia Mowry and Camila Mendes.

At 10 p.m. sharp, guests gathered inside the residence for a cozy performance from Ora, who sang three songs acoustically. She opened with “Let You Love Me” off her 2018 album Phoenix, followed by her new single “You Only Love Me,” which released last week. Ora finished off the intimate performance with another song from Phoenix titled “Anywhere.”

“It feels good to sing it like that,” Ora told the crowd about the new single. “It’s a lot of work to continue a career after a decade. You’re thinking, ‘Shit, I’m getting old.’ But it’s also a nice feeling because you kind of grow in people’s face, and you have lots and lots to talk about, so that’s the beauty of being able to do what we do.”

Just last week, Ora confirmed that she recently married Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, who was also in attendance at the party.

